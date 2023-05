New Suit - Consumer

REV Recreation, Cummins and other defendants were slapped with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit on Tuesday in Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was brought by attorney Richard C. Dalton on behalf of the owner of a 2022 American Dream RV. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00354, Taylor v. REV Recreation Group Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 02, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Steven D. Taylor

Plaintiffs

Richard C Dalton LLC

defendants

Cummins Inc.

Bank Ozk

Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation

General R.V. Center, Inc.

REV Recreation Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract