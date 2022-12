New Suit - Consumer Class Action

PepsiCo and PAI Partners were hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Bursor & Fisher and Gucovschi Rozenshteyn, alleges that the 'no preservatives' label on the defendants' 'IZZE' sparkling juice products is false because the products contain citric acid and ascorbic acid. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-10219, Taylor v. PepsiCo Inc. et al.