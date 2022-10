Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Setliff Law and Hall Booth Smith on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Omni Hotels Management Corporation to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of J. Edward Shipp on behalf of Jasmin Taylor. The case is 1:22-cv-04057, Taylor v. Omni Hotels Management Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 12, 2022, 4:36 AM