Who Got The Work

William A. Nolan and Samantha Pugh of Barnes & Thornburg have entered appearances for the Ohio Civil Rights Commission in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed May 10 in Ohio Southern District Court by the Gittes Law Group on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was subject to harassment after reporting gender-based discrimination by a high-ranking male manager. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson, is 2:24-cv-02348, Taylor v. Ohio Civil Rights Commission et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 24, 2024, 11:23 AM

