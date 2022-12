Who Got The Work

Jeremy S. Schneider of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for MGM National Harbor in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Nov. 3 in Maryland District Court by the Tucker Law Group on behalf of Bill Taylor. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Ajmel A. Quereshi, is 8:22-cv-02846, Taylor v. MGM National Harbor.