Who Got The Work

Jean M. DeVeney of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Constellation Homebuilder Systems Inc. and Ideal Computer Systems Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender-based pay discrimination. The suit was filed Aug. 8 in Iowa Northern District Court by Ann Brown Legal on behalf of Teresa Ann Taylor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark A. Roberts, is 1:22-cv-00087, Taylor v. Ideal Computer Systems, Inc et al.

Technology

September 22, 2022, 7:02 AM