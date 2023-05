New Suit

McDonald's and other defendants were slapped with a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Eugene H. Taylor IV. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01547, Taylor v. Hernandez et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 09, 2023, 2:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Eugene Hathon Taylor, IV

defendants

McDonalds Corporation

Chris Kempczinski

Enrique Hernandez, Jr

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation