Who Got The Work

Sarahanne Y. Vaughan and T. Matthew Miller of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings have stepped in as defense counsel to Filterbuy Inc. in a pending employment lawsuit. The complaint, over alleged gender- and race-based discrimination, was filed Dec. 20 in Alabama Northern District Court by Beckum Law on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Staci G. Cornelius, is 1:23-cv-01738, Taylor v. Filterbuy Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 19, 2024, 1:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Griselda Taylor

Plaintiffs

Beckum Law, LLC

Beckum Law LLC

defendants

Filterbuy Inc

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation