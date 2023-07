Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Elardo Bragg Rossi & Palumbo on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Esurance Property and Casualty Insurance Co. to Arizona District Court. The complaint, over underinsured motorist benefits, was filed by Richard A. Dillenburg PC on behalf of Hannah Taylor. The case is 2:23-cv-01276, Taylor v. Esurance Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 12, 2023, 4:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Hannah Taylor

Plaintiffs

Richard A Dillenburg PC

defendants

Esurance Property and Casualty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Elardo Bragg Rossi & Palumbo PC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute