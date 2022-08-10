New Suit - Employment

Delta Air Lines was sued Monday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of Leondra Taylor, a Black flight attendant who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after posting political statements on Facebook that were found to be in violation of Delta's social media policy. Taylor asserts in the suit that white employees are often asked to 'take down' posts that violate defendant's policy but are rarely, if ever terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03130, Taylor v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 10, 2022, 5:18 AM