Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a lawsuit against CRST Expedited Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Gould Law Firm on behalf of a former truck driver who contends he was wrongfully terminated without cause on the basis that he reported unlawful pay practices. The case is 8:23-cv-00577, Taylor v. CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 31, 2023, 9:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Leonard Taylor

defendants

CRST Expedited, Inc. dba CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc.

CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc.

Does 1 through 25,

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination