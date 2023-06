New Suit - Employment

Concho Resources and ConocoPhillips were sued Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The lawsuit was filed by Josephson Dunlap Law Firm on behalf of a drilling consultant claiming unpaid overtime. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02089, Taylor v. Concho Resources Inc. et al.

Energy

June 07, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Jerry Taylor

Plaintiffs

Josephson Dunlap Law Firm

defendants

Concho Resources Inc.

ConocoPhillips Company

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations