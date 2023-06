New Suit - Consumer

Comcast, XfinityMobile and Credit Collection Services were sued Wednesday in South Carolina District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The lawsuit, pertaining to allegedly fraudulent billing charges, was brought by Hays Cauley PC on behalf of Kimberly Taylor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02659, Taylor v. Comcast Corporation.

Telecommunications

June 15, 2023, 12:14 PM

