New Suit

Rockstar Games and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01548, Taylor v. Central Intelligence Agency et al.

Gaming & Esports

May 09, 2023, 4:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Eugene Hathon Taylor, IV

defendants

Rockstar Games Inc

Andrew Semple

Central Intelligence Agency

Jennifer Kolbe

Sam Houser

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation