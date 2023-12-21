Who Got The Work

Littler Mendelson shareholder Yvette V. Gatling has entered an appearance for the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Nov. 6 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Old Towne Associates on behalf of a speech language pathologist who contends that she was forced to resign in retaliation for reporting an incident of child abuse of one of CARD's clients to the human resources department. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles, is 1:23-cv-01511, Taylor v. Center for Autism and Related Disorders.

December 21, 2023, 10:11 AM

Teranesha Taylor

Old Towne Associates PC

Center for Autism and Related Disorders

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation