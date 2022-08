Who Got The Work

Robert E. Murkowski of Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone has entered an appearance for Vroom Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, over alleged violations of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed July 1 in Michigan Eastern District Court by attorney Adam G. Taub on behalf of Keisha Taylor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victoria A. Roberts, is 2:22-cv-11496, Taylor v. Carnova 2 LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 16, 2022, 11:39 AM