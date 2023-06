Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Rice on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment d/b/a Horseshoe St. Louis to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by DiPasquale Moore on behalf of Yolanda Taylor, who was allegedly pierced by a piece of glass which fell from a slot machine. The case is 4:23-cv-00758, Taylor v. Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 09, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Yolanda Taylor

defendants

Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, Inc. d/b/a Horseshoe St. Louis f/k/a Lumiere Place Casino

defendant counsels

Lewis Rice

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims