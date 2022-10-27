Who Got The Work

Andrew D. La Fiura and Preeya Bansal of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Advance Auto Parts, a supplier of after-market automotive components, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed Sept. 9 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore on behalf of Sylvan Taylor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Savage, is 2:22-cv-03624, Taylor v. Autopart International, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 27, 2022, 7:47 AM