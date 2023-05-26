New Suit - ERISA Class Action

Elevance Health, the health insurance provider previously known as Anthem, was hit with an ERISA class action Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court case, brought by Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski & Wall and Morgan & Morgan, accuses the defendant of denying cancer treatment claims for plan participants that utilize Proton Beam Radiation Therapy. According to the suit, Elevance deems the radiation therapy as, 'experimental, investigational and/or unproven and not medically necessary.' The suit is also backed by and Strauss Troy Co. LPA and Jordan Lewis PA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00541, Taylor v. Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc, et al.

Health Care

May 26, 2023, 5:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Todd J. Taylor

Plaintiffs

Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski And Wall, PLLC

Jordan Lewis

Morgan & Morgan

Strauss Troy

defendants

Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc,

Elevance Health Companies, Inc., The

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations