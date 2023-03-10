Who Got The Work

Rachel D. Gebaide of Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed has entered an appearance for American Civil Construction Inc. and Robert W. Ackley Jr. in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed Jan. 24 in Florida Middle District Court by Robert S. Norell PA on behalf of a former pipe foreman who contends that his last paycheck wages were reduced to below the minimum wage. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan, is 3:23-cv-00086, Taylor v. American Civil Construction, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 10, 2023, 7:49 AM