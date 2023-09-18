Who Got The Work

American Bankers Insurance Co. of Florida has retained attorneys Gordon P. Serou Jr., Roy A. Burtchaell and Brian D'Angelo of the Law Offices of Gordon P. Serou as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed on Aug. 2 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by the Galindo Law Firm on behalf of Jimmie T. Taylor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance, is 2:23-cv-03044, Taylor v. American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida.

September 18, 2023, 7:32 AM

Jimmie T. Taylor

Galindo Law Firm

American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida

Gordon P. Serou, Jr.

Law Offices Of Gordon P. Serou, LLC

Law Offices Of Gordon P. Serou, Jr.

