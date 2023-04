New Suit - Employment

Southern Company, one of the nation's largest electricity producers, and IBEW Local #345 were hit with a complaint Wednesday in Alabama Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought pro se by a former field service representative who claims he is being denied reemployment based on his race and disability status. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00116, Taylor v. Alabama Power Co. et al.

Energy

April 05, 2023, 3:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael J. Taylor

defendants

Alabama Power Co.

IBEW Local #345

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination