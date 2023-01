News From Law.com

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee grilled a top Live Nation executive for hours, raising the specter of antitrust law during a hearing looking into glitches that marred the sale of tickets to Taylor Swift concert tour dates. Live Nation and TicketMaster, the leading concert promotor and ticketing agent, respectively, are corporate siblings.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 24, 2023, 4:41 PM