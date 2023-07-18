News From Law.com

Taylor Swift has hired her outside counsel—a litigator who helped her prevail in a high-profile 2017 court fight with a radio personality she accused of groping—as general counsel of her Nashville, Tennessee-based management company, 13 Management. Douglas Baldridge, who has represented the pop sensation for nine years, will succeed Jay Schaudies, who is retiring after 11 years with the company, The Wall Street Journal reported exclusively Tuesday.

July 18, 2023, 4:25 PM

