New Suit - Product Liability

Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over their recall of allegedly defective airbags. The lawsuit was brought by Allen Turner Law on behalf of Heidi Taylor and Michael Taylor, who contend they sustained injuries in a mobile vehicle collision when their airbags and safety restraints did not deploy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04830, Taylor et al v. ZF Active Safety and Electronics US LLC et al.