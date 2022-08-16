Who Got The Work

Stacy A. Carpenter, Amy D. Fitts and Gina L. Tincher of Polsinelli have stepped in to defend Upslope LLC in a pending class action over the marketing of its fruit-flavored Spiked Snowmelt Craft Hard Seltzer products. The suit, which was filed July 1 in Colorado District Court by Gutride Safier, contends that the defendant misleads customers with claims that the alcoholic beverages contain electrolytes and nutrients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael E. Hegarty, is 1:22-cv-01639, Taylor et al. v. Upslope LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 16, 2022, 10:16 AM