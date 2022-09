Removed To Federal Court

DLA Piper on Wednesday removed an employment class action against UPS to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over wage-and-hour violations, was filed by the Rothenberg Law Firm; Ackermann & Tilajef; and Arenson Dittmar & Karban. The case is 2:22-cv-03676, Taylor et al v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 14, 2022, 6:04 PM