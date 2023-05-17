Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holland & Knight on Wednesday removed a consumer lawsuit against TitleMax to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Brown, Faucher, Peraldo & Benson on behalf of over two dozen plaintiffs accusing the company of charging interest rates on car loans which exceed the amount permitted in the state, and placing liens on cars without the proper notarization. The case is 1:23-cv-00408, Taylor et al v. Titlemax Of Virginia, Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 17, 2023, 6:06 PM

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract