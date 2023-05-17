Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holland & Knight on Wednesday removed a consumer lawsuit against TitleMax to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Brown, Faucher, Peraldo & Benson on behalf of over two dozen plaintiffs accusing the company of charging interest rates on car loans which exceed the amount permitted in the state, and placing liens on cars without the proper notarization. The case is 1:23-cv-00408, Taylor et al v. Titlemax Of Virginia, Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 17, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Arnette Taylor

Cassius Caldwell

Chad Herring

Chadwick Stokes

Christopher Batchelor

Christopher Joline

Conatance Turnage

Donmillena Bell

Gustavius Tolbert

Harold Rodgers, Jr

Jennifer Snipes

Jessica Upshaw

Keyondria Keaton

Kyara De Los Santos

Lashonna Williams

Latonya Gates

Marcella Sutton

Michael Campbell

Monica Townsend

Regina Thompson

Robert Gathings

Shirlene Kaefer

Sonya Ford

Teron Dixon

Thomas Buckner

Timothy Williams

Plaintiffs

Benson, Brown & Faucher, PLLC

defendants

Titlemax Of South Carolina, Inc.

Titlemax Of Virginia, Inc.

TMX Finance LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract