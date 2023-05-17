Removed To Federal Court
Attorneys at Holland & Knight on Wednesday removed a consumer lawsuit against TitleMax to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Brown, Faucher, Peraldo & Benson on behalf of over two dozen plaintiffs accusing the company of charging interest rates on car loans which exceed the amount permitted in the state, and placing liens on cars without the proper notarization. The case is 1:23-cv-00408, Taylor et al v. Titlemax Of Virginia, Inc. et al.
Automotive
May 17, 2023, 6:06 PM
Plaintiffs
- Arnette Taylor
- Cassius Caldwell
- Chad Herring
- Chadwick Stokes
- Christopher Batchelor
- Christopher Joline
- Conatance Turnage
- Donmillena Bell
- Gustavius Tolbert
- Harold Rodgers, Jr
- Jennifer Snipes
- Jessica Upshaw
- Keyondria Keaton
- Kyara De Los Santos
- Lashonna Williams
- Latonya Gates
- Marcella Sutton
- Michael Campbell
- Monica Townsend
- Regina Thompson
- Robert Gathings
- Shirlene Kaefer
- Sonya Ford
- Teron Dixon
- Thomas Buckner
- Timothy Williams
Plaintiffs
- Benson, Brown & Faucher, PLLC
defendants
- Titlemax Of South Carolina, Inc.
- Titlemax Of Virginia, Inc.
- TMX Finance LLC
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract