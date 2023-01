New Suit - ERISA

Holland & Knight filed an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of five former employees of Polaris Spine and Neurosurgery. The suit takes aim at the Atlanta-area spine care practice and fiduciaries of its 401(k) Plan for alleged misrepresentations regarding the withdrawal of plan balances. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00052, Taylor et al v. Polaris Spine and Neurosurgery, P.C. et al.

Health Care

January 07, 2023, 8:56 PM