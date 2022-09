Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reminger on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against Hook-SupeRx, a subsidiary of CVS Pharmacy, to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a misfilled prescription, was filed by Christie Farrell Lee & Bell on behalf of Larry Taylor and Rebecca Taylor. The case is 3:22-cv-00759, Taylor et al. v. Hook-SupeRx LLC d/b/a CVS Pharmacy.