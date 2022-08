New Suit - Consumer Class Action

FCA US, General Motors and ARC Automotive were slapped with a consumer class action Friday in Tennessee Western District Court. The court action, filed by Motley Rice and other counsel, alleges that certain FCA US and General Motors vehicles have defective airbag inflators which can cause severe and sometimes fatal injuries. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02560, Taylor et al v. Arc Automotive, Inc. et al.