Taylor English Partners With Atlanta Group to Offer Legal Ex...

News From Law.com

Taylor English Duma is partnering with an Atlanta organization to offer pro bono legal advice to Black entrepreneurs. Through the firm's partnership with Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE), Taylor English lawyers will offer advice to more than 189 Black entrepreneurs, the firm said. The entrepreneurs have a wide range of businesses, including in real estate and information technology, and have developed proprietary information, the firm added.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

October 14, 2022, 7:00 PM