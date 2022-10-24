Taylor English Expands Into Northern Virginia With Blockchai...

News From Law.com

Atlanta-based Taylor English Duma has expanded into Northern Virginia with the hire of partner Michael Ruggio, as it looks to provide blockchain healthcare services. With Ruggio's arrival outside of the nation's capital, Taylor English is continuing a recent run of growth. The firm launched a presence in Nashville earlier this month, opened its first physical space in North Carolina in September, sank roots in Miami in May and is in the process of opening an Orlando office.

October 24, 2022, 5:46 PM