A seven-person government relations and lobbying team has left Taylor English Duma's consulting group for competitor Freeman Mathis & Gary. Prior to the group's arrival, Freeman Mathis had four people in its consulting and government relations group, named FMG Decisions, led by Dan Lee, said managing partner Ben Mathis said in an interview. Now FMG Decisions appears to be tripling in size.

January 06, 2023, 4:22 PM