Taylor English Combines With Charlotte Firm With Hundreds of...

News From Law.com

Taylor English Duma, continuing its growth throughout the Southeast, has opened an office in North Carolina, merging with a Charlotte-based corporate law and estate planning firm. With the move, Atlanta-based Taylor English has brought on three attorneys from Gorman & Associates, which says it has a "substantial base" of hundreds of clients. The Charlotte office will open on Sept. 1, establishing the firm's first physical office space in the city in the former Gorman & Associates space in Ballantyne Corporate Park.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

September 14, 2022, 4:01 PM