Who Got The Work

Jill K. Bigler, James S. Frank, Brian G. Cesaratto and Adriana S. Kosovych of Epstein Becker & Green have entered appearances for The New York and Presbyterian Hospital in a pending collective employment action. The action, for claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act, was filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Lee Litigation Group on behalf of all non-exempt employees who contend they were not paid for overtime hours worked and were not reimbursed for purchasing and maintaining work uniforms. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas, is 7:22-cv-08379, Tay v. The New York and Presbyterian Hospital.

New York

November 14, 2022, 6:42 AM