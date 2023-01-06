Tax, Corporate Partner Boomerangs Back to Haynes and Boone |...

News From Law.com

Brandon Jones' 13-year tenure at Haynes and Boone was such a good experience that after spending more than five years as a shareholder at Winstead, where he broadened his practice, the transactional and tax lawyer returned to Haynes and Boone as a partner in Fort Worth."I had a good experience here. ..That was a big factor. The relationships I had that were still here at the firm," Jones said. He joined Haynes and Boone on Tuesday as a partner in the business planning and tax practice group.

January 06, 2023, 2:18 PM