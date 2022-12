Removed To Federal Court

Payne & Fears removed an employment lawsuit against CVS Pharmacy to California Central District Court on Thursday. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Sottile Baltaxe on behalf of Fontayne Gail Tawatari-Tsuneta. The case is 8:22-cv-02251, Tawatari-Tsuneta v. CVS Rx Services, Inc. et al.