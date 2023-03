Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on Friday removed a digital privacy lawsuit against Speedway to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of Muneer Tawam, accuses the defendant of violating the Video Privacy Protection Act by sharing the plaintiff's private information with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. The case is 3:23-cv-00408, Tawam v. Speedway LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 03, 2023, 8:42 PM