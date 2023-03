Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo on Wednesday removed a digital privacy lawsuit against MerchSource to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of a plaintiff who accuses the defendant of sharing his online video watching activity with Facebook via a tracking pixel in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. The case is 3:23-cv-00393, Tawam v. MerchSource, LLC. et al.

Wholesalers

March 01, 2023, 8:32 PM