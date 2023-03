Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at DTO Law on Thursday removed a digital privacy lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment to California Southern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act, was filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of Muneer Tawam, who contends her private personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's onestowatch.com website. The case is 3:23-cv-00392, Tawam v. Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. et al.