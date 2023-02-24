Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo on Friday removed a lawsuit against Feld Entertainment Inc. to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of Muneer Tawamon, accuses the defendant of violating the Video Privacy Protection Act by sharing private information with Meta Platforms through a tracking pixel software on the defendant's website. The case is 3:23-cv-00357, Tawam v. Feld Entertainment Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 24, 2023, 3:27 PM