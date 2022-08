Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a lawsuit against 4 Over International LLC and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Brandon J. Broderick on behalf of Enma V. Taveras-Acosta. The case is 2:22-cv-05027, Taveras-Acosta v. Suarez-Ceballos et al.

New Jersey

August 12, 2022, 10:43 AM