New Suit - Contract

Blank Rome filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Swiss-based fintech company Taurus SA. The complaint pursues claims against NFT platform OneOf Inc. for allegedly failing to pay Taurus for provided software, storage and technical services in connection with an executed Taurus-protect service agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01546, Taurus SA v. OneOf, Inc.

Fintech

December 01, 2022, 6:00 AM