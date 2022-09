Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shuttleworth & Ingersoll on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance and Owners Insurance Co. to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, concerning property damage claims arising from a derecho, was filed by Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman on behalf of Tauke Properties. The case is 1:22-cv-00099, Tauke Properties LLC v. Owners Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 08, 2022, 12:54 PM