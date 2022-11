Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilkins | Gire PLLC on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Ferguson Law Firm on behalf of Douglas Tauer and Rhonda Tauer. The case is 1:22-cv-00509, Tauer et al v. Allstate County Mutual Insurance Company.