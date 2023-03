Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Plunkett Cooney on Tuesday removed a shareholder derivative action against LadRx Corp., Cytrx Corp. and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Taubman Law on behalf of Brian Taubman, who argues that the value of his stock has been diminished due to overcompensation of certain executive officers. The case is 1:23-cv-00648, Taubman v. LadRx Corp. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 28, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Brian Taubman

Plaintiffs

Taubman Law

defendants

Cytrx Corp.

John Y. Caloz

LadRx Corp.

Stephen Snowdy

defendant counsels

Plunkett Cooney

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims