Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Monday removed a lawsuit against Goodleap LLC and J & C Energy Enterprises, doing business as Energy Solutions Direct, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by the Consumer Protection Attorney on behalf of homeowners Matthew and Melissa Taubman, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiffs to enter a contract for the installation of a solar power system on their property. The case is 8:23-cv-01707, Taubman et al v. Goodleap, LLC et al.
Renewable Energy
August 01, 2023, 4:47 AM