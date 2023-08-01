Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Monday removed a lawsuit against Goodleap LLC and J & C Energy Enterprises, doing business as Energy Solutions Direct, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by the Consumer Protection Attorney on behalf of homeowners Matthew and Melissa Taubman, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiffs to enter a contract for the installation of a solar power system on their property. The case is 8:23-cv-01707, Taubman et al v. Goodleap, LLC et al.

Renewable Energy

August 01, 2023, 4:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Taubman

Melissa Taubman

defendants

Goodleap, LLC

J & C Energy Enterprises d/b/a Energy Solutions Direct d/b/a Esd Solar

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act