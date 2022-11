New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kraft Heinz was hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Glancy Prongay & Murray and the Elliot Law Office, alleges that the packaging for the defendant's Crystal Light water-enhancer liquids and powders fails to disclose that the products contain artificial ingredients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07180, Tatum v. Kraft Heinz Co. et al.