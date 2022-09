New Suit - Product Liability

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Johnson Becker PLLC sued Sensio Inc. Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court over an allegedly faulty pressure cooker. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of Terry Lynn Tatum, who contends she sustained burn injuries when the pressure cooker’s lid opened while still under pressure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05783, Tatum v. Sensio, Inc.

New York

September 28, 2022, 11:04 AM